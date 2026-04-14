Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to lock in a late-summer concert night. You could win a pair of tickets to see Zach Top at BankNH Pavilion on August 28. The contest is called Win Zach Top Tickets! and entering is simple. Just fill out your information below and you’re officially in the running.

Winning means your end-of-summer plans are handled. You’re texting the friend who’s always ready for a live show, coordinating schedules, and planning the drive up to New Hampshire. Late August is the perfect time for an outdoor concert — warm air, long daylight, and a crowd ready to make the most of the season. The energy starts building in the parking lot, people arriving early, music playing, and that shared excitement as everyone heads toward the venue. 🎶

Once the show begins, it all comes together. The lights come up, the first notes hit, and the crowd settles into that relaxed but upbeat atmosphere that makes live music so fun. You’re surrounded by fans singing along, enjoying the night, and soaking in the experience. Winning these tickets means skipping the hassle of searching for seats and going straight to enjoying the moment. Grab a drink, find your spot, and let the night unfold. 🙌

Country 102.5 is all about bringing Boston’s country fans closer to the artists they hear every day, and this is an easy opportunity to be part of it. Whether you’re planning a casual night out, a road trip with friends, or just looking for a reason to get out before summer wraps up, this concert checks every box. It’s live music, a great setting, and a chance to share the experience with someone who’s just as excited as you are.

Someone is going to win, mark August 28 on their calendar, and start the countdown. It could be you, heading to BankNH Pavilion for a night that keeps the summer energy going.