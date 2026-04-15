Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Returns With 12-City Tour Starting July 3

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival is back for summer 2026, but this time with a noticeably smaller footprint. Now in its 11th year, the traveling Americana showcase will visit just 12 cities, a sharp reduction from last year's 35-stop run, making each performance feel more like a rare event than a routine tour date.

According to the organizers, the 2026 performances will be a special, limited engagement, focusing on quality rather than quantity. The reduced schedule is designed to allow Nelson to still provide a unique experience for his fans at 90-plus.

Reflecting on the upcoming shows, Nelson said, "Being on the road and playing for the fans is what I love to do. We don't get to do as many shows as we used to, so every night out there means a little more. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone and making it a special time."

The tour kicks off July 3 in Irving, Texas, with a handful of early dates in Texas before resuming in mid-August in Maryland Heights, Missouri. From there, it travels through the Midwest and Northeast, wrapping up Aug. 30 in Saratoga Springs, New York. Unlike previous years, the tour will not extend to the West Coast.

Willie Nelson & Family headline every date, joined by The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Wilco, Lukas Nelson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. While no single act will appear at every stop, Wilson Jr. is scheduled for nearly the full run, with others rotating throughout. Additional performers joining select dates include Margo Price, Sierra Hull, Robert Randolph, Don Was with the Pan-Detroit Ensemble, and Lily Meola.