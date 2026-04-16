Kacey Musgraves Added to Coachella Weekend 2 Lineup

Kacey Musgraves was recently announced as a surprise addition to Coachella’s Weekend 2 lineup. She’s set to perform on Saturday afternoon at the Mojave stage, following Jack White in a spot usually reserved for surprise performers.

Kacey Musgraves is a Last-Minute (But Very Welcome) Addition

Gearing up for the release of her latest album, Middle of Nowhere, out on May 1, and after dropping her cheeky single, “Dry Spell,” the Texas native uploaded a video about her album and captioned it with “Somewhere on the way to Coachella.”

@Spaceysightings

Before the Coachella addition, the Grammy Award-winning artist was already in the news because of a controversial statement; she had a close encounter with UFOs. Musgraves also made another Instagram account, @spaceysightings, to document all her sightings.

She wrote, “I'm gonna be so annoyed if I created this account and never have any other sightings,” referencing what she saw flying from Fort Worth, Texas, to Nashville. “It was me and one of my managers, Bobby [Simmons], and we just had the craziest f--king orb, UFO experience,” shared on Instagram Stories on April 9.

She added that she already noticed the orbs in Arkansas. “These orbs were not moving like any [air]craft that we can control. They were intermittently coming and going, forming triangle patterns.” She described the unidentified flying objects as “orange-ish” but at times would “get extremely bright and change color, change size.”

Musgraves knows that there will be people who would not believe her. She wrote, “I have a pretty badass life as-is.. I would have no reason to ever lie about this or anything else.”