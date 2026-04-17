Zach Top Earns Five ACM Nominations Following GRAMMY Win for Traditional Country Album

Zach Top has had a lot to celebrate lately, but the rising country star says his inner circle keeps him from losing perspective.

"There's a bunch of people that kind of bought into my little dream before it was working, and they believed in me and saw me before I was anything. So they do a good job of being encouraging and supportive. And then also if it's like, 'Hey, you're acting like a dummy,' then, you know, they'll tell me that, too," said Top.

He continued, "It's like, 'Remember when we were just hoping we could do anything like this?' And now we get to be playing on a stadium stage."

Top picked up his first GRAMMY win Feb. 1 during the pre-telecast GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, becoming the inaugural winner in the Best Traditional Country Album category for his sophomore album, Ain't in It for My Health. The 15-track project was released Aug. 29, 2025, and received positive reviews from fans and critics.

Last year's ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner earned five nominations at the 61st ACM Awards, including his first-ever bid for Male Artist of the Year, placing him second only to Chris Stapleton among male nominees. His song "I Never Lie" is nominated for both Song of the Year and Single of the Year, while Ain't in It for My Health is up for Album of the Year. If he wins Song of the Year, he will receive two trophies, one as the performing artist and one as a co-writer.