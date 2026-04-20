Give Mom Her Flowers
Mother’s Day is just around the corner and we want to Give Mom Her Flowers. Mom’s are superheroes and deserve to be celebrated! Whether she’s your mom, stepmom, grandma, or…
Mother's Day is just around the corner and we want to Give Mom Her Flowers.
Mom's are superheroes and deserve to be celebrated!
Whether she’s your mom, stepmom, grandma, or the one who’s always been there like a mom, now’s your chance to make her feel truly seen.
Tell us why your mom deserves her flowers—literally and figuratively. Share the story, the sacrifice, the laughs, the late-night talks. The moments that made her her. We’ll be selecting one heartfelt entry to win Steven Singer's New Sunrise 24kt Gold Dipped Rose, a Steven Singer Silver Moon and Back Diamond Necklace, a beautiful bouquet from Blooming Affairs Florist.
Here's the kicker... One of the members of The Andie Summers Show will hand deliver these prizes directly to the winning mom and share the story you submitted.
Enter below, and let’s Give Mom Her Flowers this Mother’s Day.