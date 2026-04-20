Reality TV Star John Sansone Confirms Rumors He Dated Ella Langley

John Sansone is officially setting the record straight about the rumors involving Ella Langley. During a recent interview, the reality TV star encouraged the interviewer to ask the question. When asked about whether the Instagram photos are of them soft launching one another, Sansone confirmed they “dated for a couple of months.”

John Sansone Slid into Ella Langley’s DM

In November last year, country music fans were surprised when Langley posted a couple of photos and videos and captioned them “That’s life.” Now, the Alabama native sharing snippets of her life on social media is not surprising. What shocked the fans was Langley’s casual inclusion of a video of her and a man shooting. Both have their backs turned to the camera, but on Sansone’s post, they show the two of them wearing the same clothes, with Langley’s face clearly visible.

During a recent interview, the Farmer Wants a Wife star confirmed what fans have been speculating; they did date “for a couple of months,” but are not together anymore. He also revealed he slid into her DMs but can’t remember his line anymore, although he insisted it was “something creative.”

Their Respective Love Life

Sansone’s love life has always been public; he did sign up for a show to find a wife. He ended up with Claire Dirette during the show’s season 3, but they split up in August last year. In a now-deleted post, Sansone wrote, “I would like to share that Claire and I ended our relationship shortly after Lollapalooza, over a week ago. This was a mutual decision based on private challenges and had nothing to do with any reposts. While I'll always appreciate and respect the time we shared together, I feel it's best to move forward separately. While our relationship was public, I wish for this chapter to remain as private as possible.”