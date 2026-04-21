Corey Kent Releases ‘Wannabe’ as First Single from Next Record

Multi-platinum Sony Music Nashville recording artist Corey Kent released his new single "Wannabe" on April 17, offering fans an early look at the direction of his next studio album. The stripped-down, deeply personal track signals the sonic direction of Kent's next chapter.

"'Wannabe' was the first song we wrote for the new record, and as soon as we finished it, we knew it represented the sound we were chasing for this project," Kent said. "It's simple on purpose, and that's what I love about it. It's a song about how the little things and everyday moments in life mean more than fame and fortune ever could."

Described by Kent as a "cowboy campfire ballad," the track is built around acoustic guitar, steel, and fiddle, trading polish for intimacy as Kent delivers one of his most personal statements to date.