Corey Kent Releases ‘Wannabe’ as First Single from Next Record
Multi-platinum Sony Music Nashville recording artist Corey Kent released his new single “Wannabe” on April 17, offering fans an early look at the direction of his next studio album. The…
Multi-platinum Sony Music Nashville recording artist Corey Kent released his new single "Wannabe" on April 17, offering fans an early look at the direction of his next studio album. The stripped-down, deeply personal track signals the sonic direction of Kent's next chapter.
"'Wannabe' was the first song we wrote for the new record, and as soon as we finished it, we knew it represented the sound we were chasing for this project," Kent said. "It's simple on purpose, and that's what I love about it. It's a song about how the little things and everyday moments in life mean more than fame and fortune ever could."
Described by Kent as a "cowboy campfire ballad," the track is built around acoustic guitar, steel, and fiddle, trading polish for intimacy as Kent delivers one of his most personal statements to date.
"Wannabe" follows "Empty Words," which came out in February, and Kent's top-15 hit "Rocky Mountain Low" with Koe Wetzel. The upcoming album follows 2024's Black Bandana, which features his second No. 1, "This Heart," certified GOLD by the RIAA, and "Something's Gonna Kill Me," recently certified PLATINUM. Both join his TRIPLE-PLATINUM No. 1 breakout "Wild As Her."
Looking ahead, Kent will return to Stagecoach in Indio, California, on April 25, and in May he'll head overseas for the Highways Festival in London, followed by headline dates in Germany and the Netherlands.