Shaboozey Announces New Album ‘The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales’

Shaboozey, known for his genre-blending of country and hip-hop, officially announced The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, his upcoming concept album. Per Billboard, the album will feature a revenge story. It follows Cherie Lee, who embarked on a journey to avenge the death of her sheriff father at the hands of the Bootcut Boys. However, her revenge story became complicated when she unexpectedly fell in love with one of the bad guys.

The album’s lead single, “Born to Die”, is scheduled for release on Friday, April 24.

Shaboozey: “It Explores So Many Themes”

In a statement, the 30-year-old singer shared what his previous album, Where I’ve Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, released in 2024, meant to him. He shares how different he is now as a storyteller with The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales.

“Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going was a journal entry and an opportunity for the world to get to know more about me as a person. That album changed my life. I never expected people to connect with the album and enjoy it the way they did,” he explained. “But now I want to show the world who I am as an artist and storyteller. The Outlaw Cherie Lee is a project that’s been several years in the making and has gone through many iterations. It’s a western about revenge told continuously through every song, centered on the character Cherie Lee.”

THE OUTLAW CHERIE LEE (ALBUM TRAILER)

Shaboozey added, “It explores so many themes, as many timeless westerns have: revenge, redemption, and romance, through the eyes of a protagonist looking to challenge everything she once thought true about her world. I poured all of myself into this, and I hope people become as immersed in the world and the journey as I have. This album was a promise to myself and something, no matter what, I had to keep. It pushed my songwriting and storytelling to new heights, and I couldn’t be more proud to say it’s done and almost yours.”