Darius Rucker Plans Wedding by Year’s End, Reveals New Single After Abbey Road Recording

Darius Rucker revealed new music is on the way during the No. 1 party for Scotty McCreery's "Bottle Rockets," featuring Hootie & the Blowfish, held April 16 at BMI's Nashville headquarters. The celebration marked McCreery's seventh chart-topper and the GRAMMY-winning group's first-ever No. 1 single.

Rucker, who has been living in London, said new music is coming — the only question is which song drops first. "I['ve] got a single coming out soon, as soon as we figure out what it is," he told reporters. "We have a couple of songs we love. So we're trying to figure out which one [will be first], how we're gonna go one and two."

McCreery's slip inadvertently confirmed that the Hootie frontman had been in one of music's most iconic rooms. "Frank [Rogers] and I recorded some stuff at Abbey Road, and it was great," Rucker confirmed. Rucker and McCreery share producer Frank Rogers, who also co-wrote and produced "Bottle Rockets."

Rucker's last studio album was Carolyn's Boy in 2023. He also addressed his October 2025 engagement to Emily Deahl and offered a timeline for their upcoming nuptials.

"I'll be married probably by the end of the year," he said. "We're just gonna do it. We're not gonna have a big thing. We're just gonna go do it. So I'm sure by the end of the year, I'll be married."