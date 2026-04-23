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Darius Rucker Plans Wedding by Year’s End, Reveals New Single After Abbey Road Recording

Darius Rucker revealed new music is on the way during the No. 1 party for Scotty McCreery’s “Bottle Rockets,” featuring Hootie & the Blowfish, held April 16 at BMI’s Nashville…

Jennifer Eggleston
Darius Rucker performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Darius Rucker revealed new music is on the way during the No. 1 party for Scotty McCreery's "Bottle Rockets," featuring Hootie & the Blowfish, held April 16 at BMI's Nashville headquarters. The celebration marked McCreery's seventh chart-topper and the GRAMMY-winning group's first-ever No. 1 single.

Rucker, who has been living in London, said new music is coming — the only question is which song drops first. "I['ve] got a single coming out soon, as soon as we figure out what it is," he told reporters. "We have a couple of songs we love. So we're trying to figure out which one [will be first], how we're gonna go one and two."

McCreery's slip inadvertently confirmed that the Hootie frontman had been in one of music's most iconic rooms. "Frank [Rogers] and I recorded some stuff at Abbey Road, and it was great," Rucker confirmed. Rucker and McCreery share producer Frank Rogers, who also co-wrote and produced "Bottle Rockets."

Rucker's last studio album was Carolyn's Boy in 2023. He also addressed his October 2025 engagement to Emily Deahl and offered a timeline for their upcoming nuptials.

"I'll be married probably by the end of the year," he said. "We're just gonna do it. We're not gonna have a big thing. We're just gonna go do it. So I'm sure by the end of the year, I'll be married."

The No. 1 party, co-hosted by BMI, ASCAP, and SESAC, also celebrated the RIAA Platinum certification of "Bottle Rockets," which pays tribute to Hootie & the Blowfish's breakthrough hit "Hold My Hand."

Darius RuckerScotty McCreery
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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