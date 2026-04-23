No Hard Feelings: Lainey Wilson on Losing the Grammy for Best Album to Beyoncé

In an industry where women are often pitted against one another, Lainey Wilson is choosing grace over rivalry. For those hoping there are some teas to be spilled, the “4x4xU” singer confirms there is no backstage drama between her and Beyoncé.

Lainey Wilson on Losing to Beyoncé

Wilson was nominated for her album Whirlwind at the 2025 Grammy Awards but ultimately lost the category to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. In her recently released documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, the songstress revealed what happened between her and the “Crazy in Love” singer after the ceremony.

“I didn't win, but it was time for us to lose something. I walked over to Beyoncé, and she was so kind. We had a lot of great things to say to each other. You could tell that we both had a respect for each other; it was like a ‘I see you, you see me,’ kind of thing. She said, 'It means a lot that you walked over here and did that," Wilson said.

She added, “I'm not one of the artists that's like, 'Hey, you go stay over there on your side.’ That's not the way that I was raised. Also, when I think of country music, it's always been: Welcome everybody with open arms."

Always Loved Beyoncé

In an interview with PEOPLE, Wilson admitted she’s always loved Beyoncé and how, through her, more people discovered they loved country music. “I want people to see how awesome this genre truly is and what it has to offer. If you give it a real, fair shot, you understand why people get sucked into it."

Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool is now streaming on Netflix.