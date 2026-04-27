Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan to Launch Soundtrack to Life Tour at Nashville Stadium

Thomas Rhett will launch his Soundtrack to Life Tour with a co-headlining stadium show alongside Niall Horan on July 9 at Geodis Park in Nashville. The performance marks the first time the two have toured together and opens a 20-plus city run for Rhett.

"I can only imagine how awesome it's gonna be to play a concert here," Rhett said. "We get to kick off our tour here, which is awesome. Hometown shows are always amazing and full of pressure because every cousin that you've ever known — or did not know — shows up and is in [the] meet and greet."

Rhett and Horan previously collaborated on "Old Tricks," featured on Rhett's About a Woman (Deluxe). The two have maintained a friendship spanning roughly a decade.

"My buddy Niall Horan, who I've been buddies with for a decade now — I think a lot of people thought, 'That's so interesting. Why would they tour together?'" Rhett said. "We've been friends for a while and been talking about touring together for a minute."

"And so to be able to kick our tour off here in Nashville, getting to co-headline this spot is gonna be just such a blast," he continues. "So I'd encourage anybody who wants to come to a show, come on out July 9. It's gonna be a blast."

Rhett said the two artists will each perform their own sets before closing the night with a joint encore. Rising artists Kashus Culpepper and Emily Ann Roberts will open both shows. The duo's only other co-headlining date is July 18 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.