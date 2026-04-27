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Win A $100 Burtons Grill Gift Card

Sponsored by Burtons Grill

Country 102.5
Burtons Grill & Bar

Burtons Grill & Bar offers a new spin on American classics, serving boldly crafted dishes prepared from scratch with fresh wholesome ingredients. There’s something on their menu for everyone – from juicy burgers and bountiful salads to premium steaks, fresh seafood, and more. Favorites include Crab-Crusted Haddock, Superfood Salad, Mediterranean Chicken Risotto, and the Maxx Burger. Burtons is known for accommodating guests with food allergies, and their extensive gluten-free menu. With seven locations in Greater Boston...Burlington, Framingham, Hingham, Lynnfield, North Andover, Shrewsbury, Westford.

It's also the perfect location to celebrate Mom on Mother's Day.

Enter below for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Burtons Grill and Bar.

Burtons Grill
Country 102.5Author
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