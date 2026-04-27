Win A $100 Burtons Grill Gift Card

Burtons Grill & Bar offers a new spin on American classics, serving boldly crafted dishes prepared from scratch with fresh wholesome ingredients. There’s something on their menu for everyone – from juicy burgers and bountiful salads to premium steaks, fresh seafood, and more. Favorites include Crab-Crusted Haddock, Superfood Salad, Mediterranean Chicken Risotto, and the Maxx Burger. Burtons is known for accommodating guests with food allergies, and their extensive gluten-free menu. With seven locations in Greater Boston...Burlington, Framingham, Hingham, Lynnfield, North Andover, Shrewsbury, Westford.