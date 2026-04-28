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ACM Awards Names Avery Anna New Female Artist of the Year

Rising country star Avery Anna has officially been announced as the New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards. Up against Mackenzie Carpenter, Dasha, Caroline Jones, and Emily…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Avery Anna performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rising country star Avery Anna has officially been announced as the New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards. Up against Mackenzie Carpenter, Dasha, Caroline Jones, and Emily Ann Roberts, the 22-year-old singer’s victory came as a surprise during her set at the Lonestar Smokeout festival in Texas.  

Avery Anna is ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year  

In an Instagram video uploaded by the ACM Awards official account, Anna’s duet partner, Sam Barber, appeared on stage. Looking confused, the 22-year-old singer was shocked when she heard Barber’s announcement: “Hello, everyone. I’ve had the amazing honor to tell Miss Avery Anna that she is the winner of an ACM New Female Artist of the Year.”  

The crowd cheers, especially when another voice said: “Today, Avery Anna joins the ranks of Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson. She is this year’s ACM New Female Artist.” 

 

A Heartfelt Thanks  

After a flurry of “congratulations” and hugs and after finally finding her voice, the Arizona native began thanking those instrumental to her career. “Everybody that I love dearly is on this stage, and this is my family right here. And my manager, David, he’s fought this fight with me this whole time, and I’m just so grateful for this. I’m so honored.”  

Anna also thanked God, her fans who have been with her since day one and Barber, who announced the award. “I thank God every day that I get to do this and that he put this passion on my heart. And I’m so grateful for people like you that show up for artists like me and embrace the things that we have to say. So thank you, guys, so much. This is such an honor. Thank you, Jesus Christ. And thank you, Sam. You just faced your fear of speaking on stage. Thank you so much.”  

Women Lifting Women  

Congratulatory messages started pouring in, most notably from other women in country music, including Ashley McBryde, Priscilla Block, Carly Pearce, and even Roberts, who is nominated in the same category.   

Langley and Moroney, who have won the same award before, also expressed their congratulations.   

ACM AwardsAvery Anna
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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