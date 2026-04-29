Hootie & the Blowfish Bring Out Public Enemy for Stagecoach 2026 Closing Set

Hootie & the Blowfish made their first-ever appearance at the Stagecoach Festival on April 26, closing their set with a surprise collaboration that bent the country music event well outside its usual boundaries.

Frontman Darius Rucker led the band through a run of classic hits before the set took a sharp turn. Rucker brought out Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy to close the night, with the duo delivering "He Got Game" — the 1998 track that interpolates Buffalo Springfield's 1966 protest classic "For What It's Worth" — followed by the landmark anthem "Fight the Power."

The energy surged when the recognizable opening of "Fight the Power" began to blare, with the sight of the legendary hip-hop duo sharing a microphone with one of the most successful pop-rock bands of all time catching much of the audience off guard. Social media clips spread quickly in the hours after the performance, with fans highlighting the moment as the centerpiece of the night.

Public Enemy's "He Got Game," the title track from the soundtrack to Spike Lee's 1998 film of the same name, overtly interpolates Buffalo Springfield's protest classic, connecting the two songs across more than three decades of American music history. Hootie & the Blowfish's breakthrough debut, Cracked Rear View, and Public Enemy's fifth studio album, Muse Sick-n-Hour Mess Age, were released within a month of each other in 1994.