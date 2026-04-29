Taylor Swift Says She Fell in Love with Songwriting Because of Kenny Chesney

Taylor Swift, undeniably one of the most famous pop artists of this generation, started as a country artist. Swift never failed to pay homage to her roots and, in a recent interview, did it again by mentioning Kenny Chesney as her inspiration when it comes to incorporating storytelling in her lyrics.

Taylor Swift Credits Kenny Chesney and The Chicks for Her Songwriting

Swift, who was recently included in the New York Times’ list of 30 greatest living American songwriters, revealed that she fell in love with songwriting because of Chesney. “I think the first songs that I fell in love with was the type of songwriting that I think folk and country is really known for,” the 36-year-old singer said. “It’s like that storytime tstructure. Songs like ‘Harper Valley PTA’ or ‘Goodbye Earl’ by the Dixie Chicks [now known as The Chicks] or any amazing Kenny Chesney song.”

Storytelling in Country Music

Country music has always been a standout genre when it comes to its lyrics telling a story, something the “Opalite” singer loved about it. “A hypothetical structure would be, first verse, little girl learns a lesson that in the chorus her mom teaches her about. Then the little girl grows up, and now she’s a teenager, and she realizes, ‘Oh, my God, my mom was right about this.’ Now the second time you hear the hook, that same hook means something a little bit different because she’s grown up in her life.”

She added, “Then the bridge, maybe she goes on in her life, she has a little girl, she imparts that wisdom onto her. And if you really want to get me to cry, bring back that same first line of the song and end the song with it.”

Swift admitted that because of the common storytelling structure in country songs, she thought she needed to start with the genre. “That was the first thing that made me think, ‘It’s gotta be country music.’ That was the first type that I really fell in love with.”