Win Bruins Playoff Tickets

Country 102.5 has your free Playoff hockey ticket hookup!

That's right, we are getting you in to see Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres Friday night at the TD Garden for Game 6!

Be there for all the hard-hitting Playoffs action! Listen to Nicole, Friday, between 11a-12p for the special cue to call. When you hear, be caller #25 to 888-819-1025 for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the game!!

Come cheer on the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Playoffs presented by Rapid7. Tickets are on

sale now - bring your family and friends to TD Garden and be part of the electric

postseason atmosphere. Visit bostonbruins.com/playoffs secure you seat to the postseason action!