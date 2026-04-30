Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the most talked-about shows of the fall. You could be heading to see Shaboozey at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on September 28. The contest is called Win Shaboozey Tickets! and entering is easy. Just submit your information below for your chance to win.

Winning means your September plans are instantly upgraded. You’re texting the friend who’s always ready for a night out, figuring out where to meet, and counting down the days until showtime. A concert night at Fenway always brings a different kind of energy. The city is buzzing, the streets are packed with fans, and the excitement builds long before the doors even open. 🎶

Once you’re inside MGM Music Hall, the atmosphere takes over. The lights drop, the crowd gets louder, and the first song hits with everyone fully locked in. You’re surrounded by fans singing along, phones in the air, and that feeling that comes with being part of a live moment everyone will be talking about after. It’s the kind of night that feels effortless — great music, great company, and an energy that carries from the first song to the last. Winning these tickets means skipping the stress of searching for seats and going straight to the fun. 🙌

Country 102.5 is all about connecting Boston’s country fans with the biggest artists and best live shows, and this is your chance to be there. Whether you’re planning a weekend night with friends, a date night in the city, or just looking for something exciting to add to your calendar, this is the kind of opportunity worth taking.

Someone is going to score these tickets, lock in their plans, and celebrate all the way to September 28. It could be you and your concert partner heading to Fenway for a night you won’t forget.

Secure your tickets here!