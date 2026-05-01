Ella Langley Receives Billboard Women in Music Powerhouse Award from Lainey Wilson

Country music’s current biggest star, Ella Langley, had another milestone moment in her career this week. After the record-breaking success of her mega hit “Choosin’ Texas” and her sophomore album, Dandelion, climbing the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, Langley received her Powerhouse Award from Billboard last Wednesday, April 29.

The achievement carried even more weight thanks to the person who handed it to her.

Ella Langley Gets Powerhouse Honor from Lainey Wilson

During the Billboard 2026 Women in Music event at the Hollywood Palladium, Wilson presented Langley with the Powerhouse Award. The “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer said of Langley, “She comes from the kind of place where you learn early how to work hard, tell the truth, and stand 10 toes down in who you are and the stories you were born to tell. That’s what makes this Powerhouse Award feel so right.”

Lainey Wilson Presents Ella Langley With the Powerhouse Award | Billboard Women In Music 2026

Langley accepted the award but admitted to “winging it” since her attempt to write an acceptance speech failed. “To me, Powerhouse is strength, resilience," she said. "It's coming back when you don't necessarily want to, but you feel like 'I'm going to, I'm gonna fight for this, I'm gonna fight for this thing that I love to do.' And this is something that I've wanted to do my whole entire life. There hasn't been another dream for me, there wasn't a day that I wanted to be anything else.”

She added, “So to get this award, I think all those years of kicking down doors to me — Powerhouse — didn't go to waste, I guess.”

Ella Langley Accepts the Powerhouse Award | Billboard Women In Music 2026

What’s Next for Her?