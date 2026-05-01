Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ella Langley Receives Billboard Women in Music Powerhouse Award from Lainey Wilson

Country music’s current biggest star, Ella Langley, had another milestone moment in her career this week. After the record-breaking success of her mega hit “Choosin’ Texas” and her sophomore album,…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley attends 2026 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood Palladium
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Country music’s current biggest star, Ella Langley, had another milestone moment in her career this week. After the record-breaking success of her mega hit “Choosin’ Texas” and her sophomore album, Dandelion, climbing the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, Langley received her Powerhouse Award from Billboard last Wednesday, April 29.   

The achievement carried even more weight thanks to the person who handed it to her.  

Ella Langley Gets Powerhouse Honor from Lainey Wilson  

During the Billboard 2026 Women in Music event at the Hollywood Palladium, Wilson presented Langley with the Powerhouse Award. The “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer said of Langley, “She comes from the kind of place where you learn early how to work hard, tell the truth, and stand 10 toes down in who you are and the stories you were born to tell. That’s what makes this Powerhouse Award feel so right.”  

Lainey Wilson Presents Ella Langley With the Powerhouse Award | Billboard Women In Music 2026

Langley accepted the award but admitted to “winging it” since her attempt to write an acceptance speech failed. “To me, Powerhouse is strength, resilience," she said. "It's coming back when you don't necessarily want to, but you feel like 'I'm going to, I'm gonna fight for this, I'm gonna fight for this thing that I love to do.' And this is something that I've wanted to do my whole entire life. There hasn't been another dream for me, there wasn't a day that I wanted to be anything else.”  

She added, “So to get this award, I think all those years of kicking down doors to me — Powerhouse — didn't go to waste, I guess.”  

Ella Langley Accepts the Powerhouse Award | Billboard Women In Music 2026

What’s Next for Her?  

After performing at Stagecoach and dropping a new duet with Morgan Wallen, the “Be Her” singer is busy gearing up for her The Dandelion Tour. The tour kicks off on May 7 at Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio and will wrap up on August 15 at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. 

Ella Langley
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association, speaks onstage during the 2026 CMA Triple Play Awards at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on April 13, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicCMA Sets Nov. 18 Date for 60th Annual Awards Show, CEO Sarah Trahern to Step DownJennifer Eggleston
Natalie Stovall of "Runaway June" performs onstage at The Concert For Love And Acceptance presented by Ty Herndon and GLAAD at Category 10 on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicNatalie Stovall Expecting First Child After Three Failed IVF AttemptsJennifer Eggleston
Zach Top performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicZach Top Receives Five ACM Awards Nominations Led by ‘I Never Lie’Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect