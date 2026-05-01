Zach Top Receives Five ACM Awards Nominations Led by ‘I Never Lie’

Zach Top is heading into the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards with five nominations, and he almost didn't hear about a single one of them.

Top is nominated for male artist, album, single, and song of the year, all tied to his single "I Never Lie." Because he is both a co-writer and the performing artist, a win in the Song of the Year category would earn him two trophies. Among male artists, only Chris Stapleton, with six nominations, received more nods than Top's five.

The morning the nominations were announced, Top nearly missed the moment entirely. He was headed to the Masters golf tournament, a trip that meant leaving his phone behind, when his manager called just in time.

"I'm glad he caught me before we went out there," Zach says. "He called me that morning. I was literally about to get in the car and leave my phone at the house, and you can't have your phone or nothing. And he's like, 'We're up for five.' And I was like, 'Dang, that's amazing! What five are they?' And then he started making up dumb award names. I can't remember what they were."

For Top, the moment was a familiar kind of pleasant ambush.

"They sneak up on me every time, because I know when the award show is, you know. I know when that date's coming, but the nominations, I always forget what day they're coming out," he explains. "So it's always a fun little surprise, catches me off guard, and it's fun. When we're up for a few, it's a nice little pick-me-up to start a day."

Top's Ain't In It for My Health is among the contenders for album of the year. Last year's new male artist of the year winner, Top, earns his first-ever bid for male artist of the year among this year's five nominations.