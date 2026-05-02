This Day in Country History: May 2

May 2 has seen heartwarming benefits with country music stars performing, milestone hits, and notable recordings. This day also marks the anniversary of historical industry changes and challenges, including cancelled shows and floods, and a memorial to the late great George Jones.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones in country music history on May 2 include:

1998: Country star Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" spent 42 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2 on May 2. Twain was one of the biggest-selling female artists in country music history.

Country star Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" spent 42 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2 on May 2. Twain was one of the biggest-selling female artists in country music history. 2006: Chris Young won the fourth season of USA Network's country talent show Nashville Star. He secured a recording contract with Sony BMG Nashville and a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Chris Young won the fourth season of USA Network's country talent show Nashville Star. He secured a recording contract with Sony BMG Nashville and a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. 2013: Stars showed up for a tribute to the late George Jones, who died on April 26. The memorial, held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, featured performers such as Vince Gill, Randy Travis, Brad Paisley, Barbara Mandrell, Alan Jackson, and more.

Stars showed up for a tribute to the late George Jones, who died on April 26. The memorial, held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, featured performers such as Vince Gill, Randy Travis, Brad Paisley, Barbara Mandrell, Alan Jackson, and more. 2018: Justin Moore headlined the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for the first time. This was part of his Hell On a Highway Tour. Tyler Rich and Travis Denning opened for Moore.

Cultural Milestones

Country stars opened their hearts to perform benefit concerts, helping those in need:

2013: The exhibit, Dottie West: Country Sunshine, ended its run at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. This exhibit featured memorabilia from West's long career, including hit songs such as "It's High Time," "Angel on Paper," and "Country Sunshine."

The exhibit, Dottie West: Country Sunshine, ended its run at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. This exhibit featured memorabilia from West's long career, including hit songs such as "It's High Time," "Angel on Paper," and "Country Sunshine." 2014: Miranda Lambert, Clay Walker, Dierks Bentley, Eddie Montgomery, and more attended the highly anticipated Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala held before the famous Kentucky Derby held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Proceeds from this benefit gala went to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Research Center at the University of Kentucky.

Miranda Lambert, Clay Walker, Dierks Bentley, Eddie Montgomery, and more attended the highly anticipated Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala held before the famous Kentucky Derby held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Proceeds from this benefit gala went to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Research Center at the University of Kentucky. 2014: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened a new exhibit, Crystal Gayle: When I Dream. This exhibit featured costumes, awards, letters, artifacts, and memorabilia from her long career. Gayle has one GRAMMY Award and 11 nominations and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened a new exhibit, Crystal Gayle: When I Dream. This exhibit featured costumes, awards, letters, artifacts, and memorabilia from her long career. Gayle has one GRAMMY Award and 11 nominations and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017. 2019: Singer Devin Dawson performed at the Senator Theater in Chico, California, as part of his California Smoke Tour. The proceeds from the six-date concert series went to the California Fire Foundation to support firefighters and those affected by the wildfires that ravaged the state.

Singer Devin Dawson performed at the Senator Theater in Chico, California, as part of his California Smoke Tour. The proceeds from the six-date concert series went to the California Fire Foundation to support firefighters and those affected by the wildfires that ravaged the state. 2019: Brett James, best known for writing the hit song "Jesus, Take the Wheel," performed at Nashville's City Winery as a benefit for the nonprofit MusiCares. This charitable foundation, established by the Recording Academy, provides relief for musical artists in times of need.

Brett James, best known for writing the hit song "Jesus, Take the Wheel," performed at Nashville's City Winery as a benefit for the nonprofit MusiCares. This charitable foundation, established by the Recording Academy, provides relief for musical artists in times of need. 2019: Devin Dawson ended his The California Smoke Tour at the Senator Theater in Chico, California. Proceeds from this tour went to the California Fire Foundation, which helps communities, firefighters, and their families affected by the devastating 2019 wildfires.

Devin Dawson ended his The California Smoke Tour at the Senator Theater in Chico, California. Proceeds from this tour went to the California Fire Foundation, which helps communities, firefighters, and their families affected by the devastating 2019 wildfires. 2025: EMI Records Nashville released a new album by Eric Church, Evangeline vs. The Machine. Notable songs from this album include "Hands of Time," "Rocket's White Lincoln," and "Evangeline."

Notable Recordings and Performances

These memorable recordings and performances were uplifting:

2011: Country group Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A) released "Just a Kiss" to radio and retailers on May 2. This is a sweet song about a goodnight kiss between a couple.

Country group Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A) released "Just a Kiss" to radio and retailers on May 2. This is a sweet song about a goodnight kiss between a couple. 2015: Fun-loving Kenny Chesney, well known for his island-influenced country music, performed at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during his The Big Revival Tour. Fans were thrilled by songs such as "Summertime" and "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem."

Fun-loving Kenny Chesney, well known for his island-influenced country music, performed at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during his The Big Revival Tour. Fans were thrilled by songs such as "Summertime" and "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem." 2017: The legendary Vince Gill and his daughters Corrina and Jenny performed the national anthem before an NHL game at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The legendary Vince Gill and his daughters Corrina and Jenny performed the national anthem before an NHL game at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. 2024: During his Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. His songs included "The Thunder Rolls" and "That Summer."

During his Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. His songs included "The Thunder Rolls" and "That Summer." 2025: Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville released Bailey Zimmerman's single "Backup Plan." This song features Luke Combs.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From touching memorials to losses of musical gear due to flooding, May 2 saw various changes and challenges:

2010: Nashville, Tennessee, had a massive rainstorm and flood that dumped over 13 inches of rain in 24 hours, killing over 29 people in the area. Many musicians, including superstar Keith Urban, lost their musical instruments due to the flood.

Nashville, Tennessee, had a massive rainstorm and flood that dumped over 13 inches of rain in 24 hours, killing over 29 people in the area. Many musicians, including superstar Keith Urban, lost their musical instruments due to the flood. 2013: The George Jones Memorial Service was held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Many celebrities and notable personalities attended the memorial service for this country music icon, including Travis Tritt, Alan Jackson, and Patty Loveless.

The George Jones Memorial Service was held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Many celebrities and notable personalities attended the memorial service for this country music icon, including Travis Tritt, Alan Jackson, and Patty Loveless. 2015: The Zac Brown Band had to cancel their May 2 show at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, due to the frontman's vocal problems.

The Zac Brown Band had to cancel their May 2 show at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, due to the frontman's vocal problems. 2015: The "Did It For the Girl" singer Greg Bates married his sweetheart, Shelley Skidmore, in Stanton, Kentucky. In 2011, Bates signed with Republic Nashville and had his Grand Ole Opry debut on April 27, 2012.

The "Did It For the Girl" singer Greg Bates married his sweetheart, Shelley Skidmore, in Stanton, Kentucky. In 2011, Bates signed with Republic Nashville and had his Grand Ole Opry debut on April 27, 2012. 2018: Neal McCoy, known for his hit song "The City Put the Country Back in Me," released his own line of wines, Neal Billy Wine. This line of wines is in partnership with Summerfield Winery of Corsicana, Oregon, in the Willamette Valley, which specializes in pinot noir.