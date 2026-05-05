Kane Brown Teases Possible Cover of Shania Twain Classic

Kane Brown may be adding a twist to a Shania Twain classic, and fans can’t wait. The country crooner recently teased that he could be releasing his take on one of Twain’s classic hits, sparking excitement.

Kane Brown to Release a Cover of “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under”

In a recent interview, Brown revealed he received an interpolation of Twain’s hit “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under.” The singer-songwriter said, “So I got a song sent to me, and it was a, I guess an interpolation, is what you call it, but it was of ‘Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under’, and it’s fire, and I thought about cutting it and releasing it for this summer. So we’ll see. Pretty cool though.”

Shania Twain - Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under (Official Music Video)

Shania Twain Fan

Throughout the years, the “Woman” singer has been very vocal about being a fan of Twain and how she is his dream collaboration. “I think I’m gonna have to go for like uh…Shania Twain. Ya know? ‘Cause we’ve done so many pop collabs recently, I think I want some country collabs to complete this mixtape,” Brown said in 2020.

In 2023, he once again mentioned the “You’re Still The One” singer as a musical influence. “My mom was a huge fan of hers, so I’ve grown up listening to all her music, and I actually met her one time, and I talked about doing a song with her. So, it’d be cool if we got to do it. But yeah, she influenced me the most as a female.”