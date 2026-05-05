Monster Energy Launches Fan Reward Program With Morgan Wallen Tour

Monster Energy has launched its biggest fan rewards campaign of the year in partnership with country superstar Morgan Wallen, running from May through late August 2026 and tied to Wallen's 23-stadium Still The Problem Tour.

Fans can participate by uploading Monster Energy purchase receipts at morganwallen.monsterenergy.com to earn one point per can toward exclusive rewards. The prize lineup includes a Kawasaki KX450 motocross bike, a Morgan Wallen-signed acoustic-electric guitar, limited-edition apparel, amps, vinyl LPs, and concert tickets to Still The Problem Tour stops across the country.

"Morgan Wallen has one of the most passionate fanbases in music, and we are here for it," said Jordi Gayola, Monster Energy's CMO of the Americas. "We wanted to give those fans a unique way to represent their love for Morgan — and all they have to do is crack open some Monster!"

Monster Energy will be on-site at tour stops with activations, premium sampling, and immersive fan experiences. Ticket drops will be spread across Still The Problem Tour dates in cities including Indianapolis, Gainesville, Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Clemson, Baltimore, Ann Arbor, and Philadelphia.

Wallen has 21 No. 1 singles at country radio, 19 Billboard Music Awards, and more than 225 weeks atop Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, the most in country music history. His fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, debuted at No. 1 globally across seven countries and spent 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200. A portion of every Still The Problem Tour ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports youth programs in sports and music.