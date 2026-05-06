Kacey Musgraves Talks About Her Latest Album ‘Middle of Nowhere’

Known for his witty lyrics (“Dry Spell” comes to mind) and no-frills attitude, Kacey Musgraves is opening up about the creative journey behind her latest album, Middle of Nowhere, which she completed by sticking to her guns and being true to herself, something she’s adhered to from the beginning of her career.

In a recent interview, the Texas native shared, “It may not look like everyone else’s, and I think I went in with a lot of fear that the business or the industry would really try and like change that. So, I think just having the balls early on to go okay, it’s fine if you’re not into this, the label, whoever you know, but this is where my heart is, and this is what I want to do.”

Kacey Musgraves Returns to Her Roots

After releasing albums with pop influence, Musgraves returned to her country roots for her seventh studio album. “I feel like I’ve made this kind of big circle, when I really stand back and look, and I don’t think it was even really fully intentional,” she admitted. “I mean, I’m always trying to find ways to pull the traditional country in because that’s where my heart is. That’s what I grew up with. It’s familiar to me. It feels like home,”

She added, “But, you know, I love so many different kinds of music. Like, you catch me on any day, and I could be listening to Dr. Dre, or I could be listening to old beautiful jazz or traditional mariachi music. I mean, it just really depends on my mood, so there’s all these different flavors. But I’m always looking to bring country along with me in some way.”

Country Girl Through and Through

She might have experimented with other sounds and collaborated with artists from different genres. Musgraves shared that she will not leave country music. “I love country music with my whole heart. I have never been like, ‘I’m leaving country,’ whatever it’s just I adore that I have the creative freedom since day one. I’ve had the freedom to kind of explore the borders and pull people into country, not leave country.”

She explained, “To me, I see it as I am bringing others to my center. That’s my center. I couldn’t leave it even if I wanted to. I mean, it is baked in, but I am more like multifaceted than just that.”