Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Kacey Musgraves Talks About Her Latest Album ‘Middle of Nowhere’

Known for his witty lyrics (“Dry Spell” comes to mind) and no-frills attitude, Kacey Musgraves is opening up about the creative journey behind her latest album, Middle of Nowhere, which she…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Kacey Musgraves performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Known for his witty lyrics (“Dry Spell” comes to mind) and no-frills attitude, Kacey Musgraves is opening up about the creative journey behind her latest album, Middle of Nowhere, which she completed by sticking to her guns and being true to herself, something she’s adhered to from the beginning of her career.  

In a recent interview, the Texas native shared, “It may not look like everyone else’s, and I think I went in with a lot of fear that the business or the industry would really try and like change that. So, I think just having the balls early on to go okay, it’s fine if you’re not into this, the label, whoever you know, but this is where my heart is, and this is what I want to do.”  

Kacey Musgraves Returns to Her Roots  

After releasing albums with pop influence, Musgraves returned to her country roots for her seventh studio album. “I feel like I’ve made this kind of big circle, when I really stand back and look, and I don’t think it was even really fully intentional,” she admitted. “I mean, I’m always trying to find ways to pull the traditional country in because that’s where my heart is. That’s what I grew up with. It’s familiar to me. It feels like home,”   

She added, “But, you know, I love so many different kinds of music. Like, you catch me on any day, and I could be listening to Dr. Dre, or I could be listening to old beautiful jazz or traditional mariachi music. I mean, it just really depends on my mood, so there’s all these different flavors. But I’m always looking to bring country along with me in some way.”  

Country Girl Through and Through  

She might have experimented with other sounds and collaborated with artists from different genres. Musgraves shared that she will not leave country music. “I love country music with my whole heart. I have never been like, ‘I’m leaving country,’ whatever it’s just I adore that I have the creative freedom since day one. I’ve had the freedom to kind of explore the borders and pull people into country, not leave country.”   

She explained, “To me, I see it as I am bringing others to my center. That’s my center. I couldn’t leave it even if I wanted to. I mean, it is baked in, but I am more like multifaceted than just that.” 

Middle of Nowhere out now. 

Kacey Musgraves
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Russell Dickerson on the left and Fetty Wap on the right.
MusicRussell Dickerson Releases ‘BOOTS’ With Fetty Wap, Celebrates Birthday With Nashville ShowJennifer Eggleston
Jelly Roll attends the CRS presents Jelly Roll with a Humanitarian Award event during CRS 2026 at Omni Nashville Hotel
MusicJelly Roll Connects with Disabled Fan in Heartwarming MomentYvette Dela Cruz
Parker McCollum is seen backstage at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas
MusicParker McCollum Talks Toll of Burnout: ‘I Was About to Just Hang it up Completely’Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect