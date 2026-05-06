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Russell Dickerson Releases ‘BOOTS’ With Fetty Wap, Celebrates Birthday With Nashville Show

Russell Dickerson is venturing into bold new sonic territory with “BOOTS,” a genre-blending collaboration with rapper Fetty Wap arriving Thursday, May 8, at 11 p.m. CT, timed to coincide with…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Russell Dickerson on the left and Fetty Wap on the right.
Rick Kern/Stringer via Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Russell Dickerson is venturing into bold new sonic territory with "BOOTS," a genre-blending collaboration with rapper Fetty Wap arriving Thursday, May 8, at 11 p.m. CT, timed to coincide with Dickerson's 39th birthday weekend.

Written by Dickerson, Matt Dragstrem, and Dylan Marlowe, the track fuses country storytelling with a smooth, R&B-infused edge, bridging Nashville and hip-hop in a way few mainstream country releases have attempted. Early descriptions have dubbed it a "country-trap anthem," pairing Dickerson's signature vocals and vivid imagery with Fetty Wap's melodic flow and R&B swagger.

The unexpected collaboration was born when Dickerson's wife, Kailey, posted a clip to social media in January. She wrote "My husband, when he found out Fetty was released" as the caption. In the video, Dickerson is washing a cup at the kitchen sink while echoing Fetty's vocals. More than 34 million views later, the collab grew out of the viral campaign that organically followed.

The release arrives during a milestone week for Dickerson: on May 8, he will headline the Nash-Birthday Bash at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, joined by Tyler Hubbard, Adrien Nunez, and Kevin Powers. The hometown show kicks off a busy stretch that includes larger venues and continued touring momentum.

The multi-platinum hitmaker behind "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," and "Love You Like I Used To" has spent nearly four billion career streams building toward exactly this kind of creative swing. With his fourth studio album, Famous Back Home, already out and his RUSSELLMANIA Tour sold out and extended through 2026, Dickerson is moving at full momentum. "BOOTS" signals a new chapter as he continues to explore more adventurous musical territory while keeping his signature storytelling intact.

Fetty WapRussell Dickerson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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