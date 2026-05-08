Jackson Dean Celebrates Second No. 1 Hit With BMI Rooftop Bash and Charitable Donation

BMI welcomed Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Jackson Dean and industry collaborators to its Nashville lobby on May 5 to celebrate his second career No. 1 single, "Heavens To Betsy." Emceed by BMI's MaryAnn Keen, the event honored the artists, songwriters, publishers, and industry team members who contributed to the track's success.

Dean was joined on stage by co-writers Benjy Davis and Driver Williams, along with GRAMMY-nominated producer Luke Dick. Industry speakers from Big Machine Music, River House Artists, Sony Music Publishing, Jody Williams Songs, and Little Louder each took the microphone to honor the team behind the song. The event also marked Williams' first No. 1 as a BMI songwriter; he was presented with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar to commemorate the milestone.

Sponsored by Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart made a special donation presentation on behalf of Dean and collaborators in support of Old Friends Senior Dogs Sanctuary. Green River Whiskey, the official whiskey sponsor of BMI No. 1 parties, gifted Dean, his co-writers, and producer each with a commemorative bottle of single barrel bourbon in honor of the hit.

GRAMMY-nominated producer Luke Dick reflected on the song's impact on fans: "When you do great things, write great songs, sing great songs, and bring great songs, you make it easy to make great songs in the studio. To see people [on tour] come up to [Jackson] and tell their stories about how much this song means to them from a place of grief and loss — to me, that is the real truth, the granular purity of music. To be part of that, I get more grateful every day," Dick shared.

Williams expressed appreciation for Nashville's music community. "Lastly, I want to thank the songwriting community and the two streets that grew me up as a music business kid all the way until now," he shared. "I've seen it grow and change for better and worse, but it's my home."

Co-writer Benjy Davis also reflected on the track's journey. "It's been an honor to watch the journey of this song and how it has made people feel. It has been a really cool thing to be a part of," Davis added.