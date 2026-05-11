Jo Dee Messina Crashes Hannah Harper’s Hometown Show Days Before American Idol Finale

American Idol Top 3 contestant Hannah Harper got the surprise of a lifetime on May 6 during her Hometown Hero visit to Willow Springs, Missouri. While Harper was performing Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California" in front of a packed hometown crowd, Messina walked onto the stage and joined her for an unplanned duet. Harper screamed into the microphone when she realized what was happening.

"Jo Dee Messina, everybody," Harper said after collecting herself. "Welcome to Willow Springs, Jo Dee!"

Harper has listed Messina as one of her inspirations and previously performed "Heads Carolina, Tails California" on the show during the Judges' Song Contest round. Messina watched that performance on television and recorded a video of herself in tears afterward.

"Okay, Hannah, you're not allowed to sing it better to me," she joked. A few seconds later, tears filled her eyes as she watched the vocalist take on her song in front of the Idol judges.

Harper took to Facebook after the hometown event to share her thoughts on what happened. "I flew into Missouri with no idea what the schedule was, and I was surprised all throughout the day in the sweetest ways," she wrote. "Also, Jo Dee Messina made a pit stop from her tour to come to Howell County and surprise me."

Messina will be one of the special guest performers at the May 11 American Idol finale, and Harper will share the stage with her that night. The three-hour event will feature Harper and fellow finalists Keyla Richardson and Jordan McCullough performing for viewer votes one last time before a winner is named. Harper will also perform alongside country artist Lee Ann Womack. Judges and mentors for the finale include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Alicia Keys.