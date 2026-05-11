‘The Voice’ Adds Riley Green as New Coach for Season 30

Riley Green is having a good 2026. Along with being announced as a performer at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards, he’s also up for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe), Music Event of the Year with Ella Langley for “Don’t Mind If I Do,” and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. He also recently headlined his first sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena.

The Alabama native also had his TV debut with a recurring role in CBS’s Western and police procedural TV series, Marshals. Now, it seems we’ll be seeing more of Green on the small screen. Green was recently announced as the newest coach on the singing competition The Voice for season 30.

Coach Riley Green

In an Instagram post, Green shared the announcement that he would be the latest coach on The Voice, along with a voicemail from Kelly Clarkson welcoming him to the show. He also posted a clip of himself sitting in and turning around in the show’s signature red chair, saying, “I can get used to this.” In the caption, he wrote, “I guess y’all can start calling me coach… see ya this fall.”

Before the reveal, NBC’s The Voice Instagram page teased the latest addition to the coaches’ lineup with a photo of the show’s iconic red chair alongside a cowboy hat and a glass of what appeared to be iced tea. The caption read, “Something’s brewin’… and it sounds pretty country….”

The second teaser made things even more obvious, featuring an image of a flying duck — a nod to Riley Green’s Instagram handle, @rileyduckman. Fans became even more convinced he was the newest coach after noticing that he had liked the post.

No Rest for the Duckman

Green is currently on his Cowboy As It Gets tour, which will wrap up on August 22. He recently received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Jacksonville State University, for his contributions to the music industry and to Jacksonville and Jax State.