Ella Langley Holds the No. 1 and No. 2 Spots on Billboard Hot 100

It seems every week, Ella Langley is breaking another record. The rising star now holds both the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, marking not just a massive milestone in her career, but also for women in the genre.

Ella Langley Is Having a Major Breakout Moment

Langley’s mega-hit “Choosin’ Texas” made Billboard history after scoring triple 1’s: Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts, making her the fourth artist to do so, following Shaboozey, Post Malone, and Morgan Wallen.

Now on its ninth non-consecutive week, the track is also the longest-running No. 1 song by a female country artist on the all-genre chart, making it the only seventh single by a female country artist to top the chart.

After the release of her second album, Dandelion, which climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, the Alabama native became the second woman in history to have an album and a song at the top of the chart at the same time. The first one was Taylor Swift in 2021 with Red (Taylor’s Version) and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).

Langley also made another record when she became the third artist in history to have all three songs in the Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100: “Choosin’ Texas” at No. 1, “Be Her” at No.5, and her collaboration with Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore” at No. 7.

Historic Chart Achievement

In a recent Instagram post from Billboard highlighting the Top 10 songs on the Hot 100 chart dated May 16, Langley made history once again as her song “Be Her” climbed to the No. 2 spot. The achievement marks the first time a female country artist has simultaneously held both the No. 1 and No. 2 positions on the chart.