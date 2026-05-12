Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Music City Roots Returns to Harken Hall June 24 With Four Acts

Music City Roots at Harken Hall returns June 24 with a genre-spanning lineup featuring Chuck Mead, Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel, Liz Longley, and Bay Simpson & the AntiSocialites, celebrating…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image Chuck Mead and Liz Longley
Jason Kempin via Getty Images / Erika Goldring via Getty Images

Music City Roots at Harken Hall returns June 24 with a genre-spanning lineup featuring Chuck Mead, Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel, Liz Longley, and Bay Simpson & the AntiSocialites, celebrating country, folk, pop, and Americana.

The show format includes performances alongside artist interviews. Jim Lauderdale serves as host, Keith Bilbrey returns as announcer, and Ranger Doug Green of Riders in the Sky will conduct artist interviews.

Chuck Mead is a country singer with a rock 'n' roll heart — a renowned songwriter, producer, music director, and architect behind the rebirth of Lower Broadway. Mead co-founded BR5-49 with Gary Bennett in 1994, and the band's popularity helped transform what had been a forgotten stretch of Nashville into a destination. BR5-49's seven albums earned a CMA Award for Best International Touring Act and three GRAMMY nominations.

Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel have been friends and touring partners for more than a decade. Ramsey's nimble fingerstyle picking and Broemel's classically trained virtuosity align to create instrumental beauty and atmospheric power.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Liz Longley has carved out a career on emotional clarity and intimate storytelling. Her 2025 album New Life, co-produced with GRAMMY-nominated producer Paul Moak, is inspired by parenthood and personal transformation.

Bay Simpson & The AntiSocialites deliver a gritty, roots-driven energy, smashing Southern rock, country, and blues into a sound that feels raw and deeply authentic, with road-worn storytelling at its heart.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert on June 24. Tickets start at $25 and are available at harkenhall.com. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd., Madison, Tennessee. Complimentary parking is available, and food and beverages may be purchased throughout the evening.

Chuck MeadLiz Longley
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Jason Scott (L) of Jason Scott and the High Heat performs during Extra Innings Festival 2025 at Tempe Beach & Arts Park on February 28, 2025 in Tempe, Arizona.
MusicJason Scott & The High Heat Release New Single ‘Highway Robbery’Jennifer Eggleston
Toby Keith performs onstage at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
MusicOklahoma Names Interstate Interchange After Toby KeithJennifer Eggleston
Kacey Musgraves attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKacey Musgraves Forced to Explain Time Zone Lyric to Host, Sparking Influencer Journalism DebateJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect