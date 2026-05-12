Music City Roots Returns to Harken Hall June 24 With Four Acts

Music City Roots at Harken Hall returns June 24 with a genre-spanning lineup featuring Chuck Mead, Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel, Liz Longley, and Bay Simpson & the AntiSocialites, celebrating country, folk, pop, and Americana.

The show format includes performances alongside artist interviews. Jim Lauderdale serves as host, Keith Bilbrey returns as announcer, and Ranger Doug Green of Riders in the Sky will conduct artist interviews.

Chuck Mead is a country singer with a rock 'n' roll heart — a renowned songwriter, producer, music director, and architect behind the rebirth of Lower Broadway. Mead co-founded BR5-49 with Gary Bennett in 1994, and the band's popularity helped transform what had been a forgotten stretch of Nashville into a destination. BR5-49's seven albums earned a CMA Award for Best International Touring Act and three GRAMMY nominations.

Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel have been friends and touring partners for more than a decade. Ramsey's nimble fingerstyle picking and Broemel's classically trained virtuosity align to create instrumental beauty and atmospheric power.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Liz Longley has carved out a career on emotional clarity and intimate storytelling. Her 2025 album New Life, co-produced with GRAMMY-nominated producer Paul Moak, is inspired by parenthood and personal transformation.

Bay Simpson & The AntiSocialites deliver a gritty, roots-driven energy, smashing Southern rock, country, and blues into a sound that feels raw and deeply authentic, with road-worn storytelling at its heart.