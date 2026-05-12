Win Kacey Musgraves Tickets and get ready for one of the biggest country shows coming to Boston this summer. Kacey Musgraves is bringing her signature sound, unforgettable vocals, and fan-favorite hits to TD Garden on August 29, and Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to be there live.

From the second the lights go down to the final song of the night, this is the kind of concert you’ll be talking about long after you leave the arena. Whether you’ve had Kacey on repeat for years or you just love a night out with friends and live music in the city, this is your chance to experience an incredible show without stressing over ticket prices. Grab your concert crew, plan the outfits, hit your favorite Boston spot before the show, and get ready for a night packed with great music, big singalong moments, and the kind of energy that only comes from seeing one of country music’s biggest stars live.

Kacey Musgraves has built a reputation for creating concerts that feel personal, exciting, and impossible to look away from. Fans can expect a mix of emotional favorites, upbeat tracks, and the kind of production that turns a Friday night into a full experience. And there’s nothing better than walking into TD Garden knowing you scored your tickets through Country 102.5.

If you’re always the first one in the group chat to send concert announcements, if your playlists are stacked with today’s top country hits, or if you’ve been waiting for an excuse to plan the perfect end-of-summer night in Boston, this is it.

Register To Win Below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kacey Musgraves live at TD Garden on August 29.