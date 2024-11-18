U.S. News & World Report Says These Are The Best Elementary and Middle Schools in Mass.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its rankings of the best elementary and middle schools.

The outlet broke up its rankings by each state. Schools were judged by the following ranking indicators and the following weights:

-Mathematics and reading proficiency (50%)

-Mathematics and reading performance (50%)

In the instance of a tie, U.S. News & World Report broke the tie by comparing higher overall proficiencies. If schools were still tied, the outlet then broke the tie based on which school had the lower pupil-to-full-time-equivalent teacher ratio.



With that in mind here are the top 10 elementary and middle schools in Massachusetts.

Elementary Schools

1. Woodland Elementary School (Weston Public Schools)

2. Mary Lee Burbank Elementary School (Belmont Public Schools)

3. Swallow Union Elementary School (Groton-Dunstable Regional School District)

4. John D. Hardy Elementary School (Wellesley Public Schools)

5. Benjamin G. Brown School (Somerville Public Schools)

6. Ward Elementary School (Newton Public Schools)

7. Mason-Rice Elementary School (Newton Public Schools)

8. Hunnewell Elementary School (Wellesley Public Schools)

9. Spring Street School (Shrewsbury Public Schools)

10. Albert S. Woodward Memorial School (Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough)

Middle Schools

1. Pierce School (The Public Schools of Brookline)

2. Boston Latin School (Boston Public Schools)

3. Jonas Clarke Middle School (Lexington Public Schools)

4. William Diamond Middle School (Lexington Public Schools)

5. Lawrence School (The Public Schools of Brookline)

6. Winthrop L. Chenery Middle School (Belmont Public Schools)

7. High Rock School (Needham Public Schools)

8. Weston Middle School (Weston Public Schools)

9. Blanchard Middle School (Westford Public Schools)

10. Lincoln School (The Public Schools of Brookline)

9 Massachusetts Colleges in Top 100 of U.S. News & World Report’s College Rankings

Nine Massachusetts colleges have made the top 100 in the latest college ranking from U.S. News & World Report.



The following Massachusetts colleges made the top 100, and their rankings are:



-Massachusetts Institue of Technology (#2)

-Harvard University (#3)

-Boston College (#37 tie)

-Tufts University (#37 tie)

-Boston University (#41)

-Northeastern University (#54)

-University of Massachusetts–Amherst (#58)

-Brandeis University (#63)

-Worcester Polytechnic Institute (#86)



For those wondering who beat out MIT and Harvard to take the top spot in the ranking, it was Princeton University.

How Were These Colleges Ranked?

U.S. News and World Report offers a very detailed explanation about how they calculated their 2025 Best Colleges Ranking. In total, there are 17 ranking factors that determine the list. They are, along with the percentage of importance to their overall ranking:



-Graduation rates (16%)

-First-year retention rates (5%)

-Graduation rate performance (10%)

-Pell graduation rates (5.5%)

-Pell graduation performance (5.5%)

-College grads earning more than a high school grad (5%)

-Borrower debt (5%)

-Peer assessment (20%)

-Financial resources (8%)

-Faculty salaries (6%)

-Full-time faculty (2%)

-Student-faculty ratio (3%)

-Standardized tests (5%)

-Citations per publication (1.25%)

-Field-Weighted Citation Impact (1.25%)

-Publication share in the Top 5% of Journals by CiteScore (1%)

-Publication share in the Top 25% of Journals by CiteScore (0.5%)

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights