Burlington Firm Buys Famous Kelly’s Roast Beef Chain

Photo: Kelly's/AAM15 Management

AAM15 Management has taken ownership of Kelly’s Roast Beef. The purchase includes locations in Saugus, Medford, Danvers, and Revere, adding to their three current spots.

“We’re proud to take on the responsibility of continuing Kelly’s legacy and ensuring it thrives for generations to come,” said David Masse, Founder and CEO of AAM15 Management, in a statement.

With 15 years in the food business, the Burlington company operated restaurants in Dedham, Worcester, and Salem, NH before this acquisition.

Each location serves up over 20,000 sandwiches during busy months. Fresh cuts of 25-day aged beef knuckle come in twice-weekly, with staff making everything in-house.

It all began with a small hot dog stand on Revere Beach in 1951. Friends Frank V. McCarthy and Raymond Carey used their buddy Thomas Kelly’s name for the sign. Their famous sandwich? Just luck – extra meat from a canceled wedding.

The menu goes way beyond beef now. You can get fresh seafood and loaded lobster rolls. They’ve expanded their reach too, shipping nationwide through Goldbelly and opening up in Florida.

A separate franchise feeds hungry travelers at Boston Logan International Airport.

“Our goal is to preserve everything that has made Kelly’s Roast Beef an icon in Massachusetts while identifying opportunities to innovate and grow,” Masse explained.

After 73 years of local history and traditional cooking methods, this purchase marks a fresh chapter for the beloved chain.