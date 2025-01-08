Karl’s Sausage Kitchen in Peabody to Close January 18 After 67-Year Run

Photo: Karl's Sausage Kitchen & European Market

A beloved local food spot, Karl’s Sausage Kitchen and European Market in Peabody, will close its doors on January 18. The news came through social media, ending 67 years of business.

“It is with a mixture of deep gratitude and heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Karl’s Sausage Kitchen after 67 unforgettable years,” said the owners in a Facebook post.

First opening in Saugus in 1958, the shop relocated to Peabody in 2012. Their butchers made authentic sausages while offering quality imports from throughout Europe.

Customers enjoyed classic German dishes at the small café. Spaetzle, schnitzel, and sauerbraten brought in crowds, along with German beer on tap.

“Since 1958, Karl’s Sausage Kitchen has been much more than just a sausage kitchen—it has been a space where friendships blossomed, memories were created, and generations of families gathered around shared meals,” the social post continued.

Food enthusiasts from across the state came to Karl’s for hard-to-find European foods. Workers formed strong connections with customers, many becoming regulars who stopped by weekly for years.

As they prepare to close, the owners thanked their employees and customers who helped the shop succeed. This ends the story of one of New England’s unique food shops.