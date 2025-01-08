Northeast’s Biggest Boat Show Opens with 500 Boats at Boston Convention Center

Photo: Discover Boating New England Boat Show

The Discover Boating New England Boat Show kicks off at Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, featuring an amazing display of 500 boats along with the latest marine gear.

Visitors can check out the exhibits Wednesday to Friday between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while Sunday goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adults pay $20 to get in, and kids under 12 get in free when with an adult.

Wednesday offers free entry for service members, first responders, and Coast Guard staff who show ID. The show features fun activities, including an indoor paddling pool and modern boating simulator.

Kids can make tiny boats at the “Build a Boat” workshop, or try out their boating skills in the “Take Your Kids Boating” pool. The Beach Club comes alive with music, drinks, and entertainment.

Pete Mann’s band plays live music throughout the show. Visitors can try out paddleboards or grab photos next to the huge “Big Catch” display.

Beautiful wooden boats showcase boating heritage. Boat makers and sellers fill the space with their newest models.

Food highlights include live seafood cooking demos. The paddleboard pool hosts ongoing “Float and Flow” sessions.

Fishing pros share advice for both beginners and seasoned anglers. Virtual boat training lets people practice steering without getting wet.

The show brings in boat lovers from all over New England. It brings together small boat builders and big manufacturers in one place.

Boating equipment ranges from fancy navigation gadgets to basic safety gear. Special areas let boat enthusiasts meet up and trade stories.