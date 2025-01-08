Salem Asks Public to Vote on New Garbage Truck Name From Kids’ Ideas

Stock Image

Until January 31, Salem is asking residents to vote on their favorite name from 12 student suggestions for the city’s newest garbage truck. The city’s Public Services team reached out to pre-K through second-grade students to come up with ideas.

“We’re proud of the young scholars who were excited to suggest names for our city’s new garbage truck and I’m excited to invite our community to be part of the fun by voting for their favorite name,” said Mayor Dominick Pangallo to Salem News.

The list of creative options includes Bubbles, Chicken Nugget, Dashley, Garble, Greeny, Huskey, Mitten, Pom-Pom, Popcorn, Rainbow, The Earth Saver, and The Hunka Junka Truck. The winning name will be displayed on the truck once it starts making its rounds.

Voting ends at noon on January 31. After that, the city will hold a special event where residents can see their truck with its newly chosen name.

This naming contest is part of Salem’s larger effort to improve trash collection services. The truck is ready to go but is waiting for its name before hitting the streets.

Kids from all over Salem helped out with name ideas. The city’s youngest residents – children between 3 and 8 years old – sent in their suggestions.

By involving kids in naming the truck, Salem wants to get them interested in keeping the community clean. The new truck will join the existing fleet once it gets its name.

The chosen name will appear on both sides of the new truck. This contest shows how Salem tries to make city services more engaging and relatable for everyone.