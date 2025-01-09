Country Stars Reacted To Los Angeles Wildfires

Several country stars have taken to Insta Stories to express their thoughts and sadness on the Los Angeles Fires, where at least five fires are burning, covering more than 45 square miles, sparked by dry conditions and powerful winds, causing unprecedented scenes and what some are calling apocalyptic conditions.

According to NBC News, at this time, the Palisades Fire has burned through more than 17,234 acres, which is almost 27 square miles. It has destroyed 1,000 structures and is entirely uncontained, making it the most destructive in L.A. history.

Reba

Reba McEntire, who lives part-time in Los Angeles as she works on her NBC sitcom Happy’s Place, wrote on Insta Stories, “Sending out love, prayers, and thoughts to everyone in southern CA dealing with these fires, Our hearts are broken.” She added, So thankful for all the firefighters, first responders, and TV reporters risking their own safety to protect and keep us informed.”

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan wrote on Insta Stories, “Sending prayers to all those affected by the wildfires in Southern California.”

Lady A

Lady A’s Hillary Scott posted a photo of the fires on Insta Stories and wrote over it, “This is terrifying and absolutely heartbreaking. I am praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders who are risking their lives to save lives and contain this fire.”

Little Big Town

The members of Little Big Town posted a photo of a helicopter dumping water on the fires and wrote, “California, we are with you. Thank you to all the brave first responders.”

Tim McGraw’s Daughters

Two of Tim McGraw’s daughters, Aubrey and Gracie, posted to their social media places where people can get resources to help get through the “nightmare.” Aubrey wrote on her Insta Stories, “A wakeup call. a very loud and heartbreaking wake-up call.”

Tyler Hubbard

Tyler Hubbard wrote on his Insta Stories with a prayers hands emoji, “My prayers go out to everyone affected by these devastating fires on the West Coast.”

