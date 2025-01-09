DICK’S Sporting Goods Plans Two New Boston-Area Stores to Replace Nordstrom Sites

Two closing Nordstrom locations in Boston-area malls will become DICK’S Sporting Goods stores by 2026. The switch is happening at both Northshore Mall and South Shore Plaza.

At Northshore Mall, customers will see a massive 100,000-square-foot House of Sport – a cutting-edge store featuring batting cages, golf simulators, and tall climbing walls. South Shore Plaza will get a regular DICK’S store layout.

“With the addition of Northshore Mall, the number of DICK’S House of Sport locations across Simon’s nationwide portfolio of properties will grow to six, along with over 40 DICK’s Sporting Goods locations,” the Northshore Mall and South Shore Plaza owner, Simon Property Group said in a statement.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with DICK’S to significantly upgrade our offerings at two of suburban Boston’s top shopping destinations,” said Mark Silvestri, president of development at Simon.

Simon’s currently has six House of Sport locations throughout its U.S. properties. Their malls also include more than 40 standard DICK’S stores.

The first House of Sport opened in Victor, New York in April 2021. These locations blend indoor and outdoor sports activities while providing excellent customer service and modern technology.

The DICK’s will add 15 new House of Sport locations next year. The expansion includes 16 new-format stores, each about 50,000 square feet in size.