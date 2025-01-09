MassDOT Warns Drivers About Fake Toll Payment Text Messages

(Photo by E-ZPass/Getty Images)

MassDOT is warning people about a wave of fake messages targeting drivers. Scammers are sending out bogus texts, emails, and calls about supposed unpaid toll fees.

These scam messages are hitting Massachusetts phone numbers with texts that look like real EZDriveMA payment notices. The scammers create fake links designed to capture credit card information and personal details from people who click them.

State officials want to make one thing clear: they never send text messages about toll payments. Real payment links will always go to ezdrivema.com.

Don’t click on those sketchy links, the FBI says. Instead, check your account directly through EZDriveMA’s official website.

The scammers make convincing fakes using real state logos and specific dollar amounts. They bank on drivers being unsure about their recent toll use to make their scam work.

Massachusetts lets you pay four ways: E-ZPass MA, regular E-ZPass, Pay By Plate MA Registered, and Pay By Plate MA Invoice. Each one needs you to work directly with official systems.

These scammers use mass texting tools to flood phones with fake alerts. Their goal? Stealing identities and racking up charges on stolen credit cards.

If you’re not sure about a toll notice, reach out to EZDriveMA’s support team immediately. They can check if charges are real and help you spot fake ones.