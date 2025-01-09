Toronto-Based Detroit Style Pizza Chain Descendant Opens First U.S. Location in Boston

Photo: Descendant Detroit Style Pizza

Descendant Detroit Style Pizza is getting ready to serve its square pizzas at Boston’s Prudential Center. After becoming a hit with Toronto customers, the pizza joint picked 800 Boylston Street for its first U.S. location, set to open in late January.

“It’s something unique to Toronto, I would say, because it’s a multicultural city. We take from different ethnicities and different countries, and we incorporate it in pizza,” said Ike Tzakis to What Now Boston.

Their menu features fan favorites “Gat Daddy” and “Electric Avenue.” Each pizza goes through a detailed two-day cold prep, where staff monitor temperatures throughout to make the perfect crust.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy loved the Canadian chain’s pizza, giving it an 8.1 out of 10. “Very, very good. This is as good as a Detroit style you can have,” he said.

While their Toronto locations offer different sizes, the Boston spot will only serve 8×10-inch pizzas. Each square slice comes topped with sauce and features a crispy, cheese-edged crust that fans love.

It all starts with carefully monitored dough. Workers check temperatures during the 48-hour prep time, ensuring everything stays perfect for that distinct flavor.

This is the pizza company’s first venture into the U.S. market. Food critics love their made-from-scratch commitment to every topping.

People shopping at Back Bay’s bustling Prudential Center will soon catch the aroma of these pizzas cooking. The opening date hinges on final details and city inspections in the next few weeks.