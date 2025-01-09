Worcester Names Four Student-Selected Snowplows in City Contest

Stock Photo

Worcester kids came up with clever names for four city snowplows, winning a contest that brought joy across town. Their picks? “Scoop Dogg,” “Sleetwood Mac,” “William Scrapespeare,” and “Snow More Mr Ice Guy.”

For the first time ever, the city’s Department of Public Works & Parks teamed up with local schools. The contest ended December 20, with public voting running from December 23 through January 5.

“Our Worcester Public Schools scholars never fail to impress with their creativity and humor,” said Dr. Rachel H. Monárrez, Superintendent of Worcester Public Schools. “The winning snowplow names are not only clever, but a fun way to engage in English language arts lessons. It’s wonderful to see our scholars’ imaginations at work while bringing laughter and joy to our community.”

City Manager Eric D. Batista added: “Congratulations to our Worcester Public School students on a great contest. Your enthusiasm and the imaginative names you submitted were inspiring to see. Thank you to the public for your engagement in this fun campaign and selecting excellent winners. We are excited to have four of our most visible snowplow trucks now named and showing off our students’ creativity.”

The winning classes will get their special day. Kids will take pictures with their named trucks and receive cool DPW&P gifts. The city council also plans to recognize these creative students at an upcoming meeting.

Beyond the fun names lies an important purpose – teaching kids about their city’s winter operations. When snow hits Worcester, these trucks help keep roads clear and safe.

The chosen names blend pop culture with winter work. From hip-hop inspired “Scoop Dogg” to the bookish “William Scrapespeare,” each name adds personality to the fleet.

Local residents picked their favorites during the two-week voting period. Their choices turned student ideas into actual names for city equipment.

This project wasn’t just about naming trucks – it connected city workers with local schools. By naming plows, kids learned about the important work that keeps their city running in winter.

As these trucks clear Worcester’s 500-plus miles of roads, their fun names will remind everyone of the time students made their mark on Massachusetts’ second-largest city.